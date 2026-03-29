 'I'll Buy For Her': Young RCB Fan Cries After Not Getting IPL Ticket, Netizens Come To Help After Video Goes Viral
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HomeLifestyle'I'll Buy For Her': Young RCB Fan Cries After Not Getting IPL Ticket, Netizens Come To Help After Video Goes Viral

'I'll Buy For Her': Young RCB Fan Cries After Not Getting IPL Ticket, Netizens Come To Help After Video Goes Viral

A young RCB fan went viral after breaking down over not getting IPL tickets in Bengaluru. Saying, “I tried so hard, but online it was sold out,” she moved many online. An Instagram user promised her tickets, while netizens flooded comments with support, saying “I’ll buy ticket for her,” turning the emotional moment into a heartwarming story.

Aanchal CUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
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Cricket fever is at its peak as the Indian Premier League 2026 season kicks off, but amid the celebrations, one emotional moment has captured the internet’s heart. A viral video from Bengaluru shows a young Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan breaking down after failing to secure a match ticket.

Heartbreaking viral moment

The clip, shared by content creator Avinash Hegde on Instagram, features the young girl standing with her parents outside the stadium, visibly upset. With tears rolling down her eyes, she says, “I tried so hard, but online it was sold out.”

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Avinash, who also identified himself as an RCB supporter, stepped in to comfort the girl. He promised to help her attend a future match, turning a disappointing moment into one filled with hope.

Watch the video below: 

As the video gained traction, netizens flooded the comments with support and offers. Messages like “Please someone give her a ticket”, “I’ll buy ticket for her”, “I’ll give her ticket” and “Don’t cry, you’ll get to see them” reflected the overwhelming empathy from fans.

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RCB’s winning IPL start

The emotional moment comes as RCB celebrated a strong start to their season, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. The team successfully chased down 202, powered by a steady half-century from Virat Kohli and a fiery innings by Devdutt Padikkal.

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