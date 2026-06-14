Salman Khan Channels Rugged Gangster Vibes In Leather Jacket & Buzz Cut Hair At Aamir Khan's Mumbai Bash

Salman Khan at Aamir Khan's Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Ashwini

Bollywood actor Salman Khan may have attended the celebrations for Aamir Khan Productions, but it was his rugged new look that ended up stealing plenty of attention. The superstar made a stylish entry at the star-studded Mumbai bash on Saturday, serving major gangster energy in an all-black ensemble paired with a fresh buzz cut and a neatly groomed beard.

Salman Khan's rugged all-black look

For the special evening, Salman opted for a classic black tee layered with a sleek black leather jacket. He paired it with skinny black jeans featuring subtle distressed details, adding just the right amount of edge to the monochrome outfit.

The actor completed the look with black suede shoes and minimal accessories, including a silver chain and his signature turquoise bracelet.

Salman Khan's all-black moment at the bash | Image Courtesy: Ashwini

However, the biggest talking point was undoubtedly his freshly shaved buzz cut. Combined with his perfectly groomed beard, the hairstyle lent him a tough, no-nonsense vibe reminiscent of a gangster character straight out of an action film.

Photos and videos from the evening quickly went viral, with fans obsessing over Salman's edgy makeover.

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Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan at the event | Image Courtesy: Ashwini

A star-studded celebration

Salman attended the event to support longtime friend and fellow superstar Aamir Khan as his production house marked an important milestone, 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions. The evening also celebrated the silver jubilee of Lagaan, the iconic film that launched the banner in 2001 and went on to become one of Indian cinema's most celebrated movies.

The gathering saw several prominent names from the industry come together, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir Khan's partner Gauri Spratt and actor Imran Khan, among others.