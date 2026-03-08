Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan & Other Bollywood Stars Dazzle At Mohak Nahta's Mumbai Pre-Wedding

Mumbai witnessed a glamorous evening as the pre-wedding reception of Mohak Nahta and Dikshita Khullar turned into a star-studded celebration. Hosted by renowned trade analyst Komal Nahta on March 7 in Mumbai, the event drew some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

From elegant sarees to sharply tailored suits, celebrities arrived dressed to impress, turning the reception into a dazzling style showcase.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan brought his suave style in a sleek black ensemble featuring a tailored blazer layered over a satin-finish shirt paired with matching trousers. The monochrome outfit was elevated with a statement belt and his iconic silver bracelet.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday oozed chic elegance in a Tarun Tahiliani shimmering ivory saree featuring an off-shoulder corset-style blouse embellished with sequins, giving the traditional drape a modern edge. The saree was pinned neatly to one side, allowing the silhouette to stand out. Ananya rounded off her desi look with a statement choker necklace and slicked-back hair.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan opted for understated elegance in a beige suit that came with a shirt worn slightly open at the collar and matching pants, rounded off with brown shoes.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor turned heads in a jaw-dropping multi-hued lehenga choli. The ensemble was richly adorned with intricate zari work, delicate embroidery and jewel embellishments, paired with a floral-printed dupatta. Shanaya accentuated the look with majestic earrings and an ethnic-inspired clutch.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan arrived with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, in a timeless all-black suit paired with a matching shirt and tie. Gauri complemented him in a teal printed saree with a coordinated blouse.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal brought a polished edge to the evening in a navy double-breasted suit, featuring gold-toned buttons and a sharp peak lapel. He paired it with a matching navy shirt for a monochrome effect and added a burgundy pocket square for contrast. Dark sunglasses, neatly styled hair and a groomed beard completed the suave look.

