Sacred Sojourns: Explore The Significance Of Varied Hindu Yatras

Pic: PTI

Religion plays an important part in the life of the common Indian. With Hinduism being the majority religion, the concept of yatras is part and parcel of the Hindu life. July sees several yatras, from the Pandharpur Wari ending on July 17 on Ashadi Ekadashi to the Puri Rath Yatra on July 7. These yatras have significance in our life.

Anita Mehra, a Bhagavad Gita practitioner and educator, feels these pilgrimages add to one's spiritual growth and let the devotee experience a profound connection with the sacred. “Yatras are a physical ‘tapa’ which attune us to the Lord through Karma Yog. They should be considered training for higher evolution. A commonly asked question is ‘If God is everywhere, why do we need to visit temples?’ The answer lies in understanding that while air is everywhere, we feel it more intensely under a fan. Similarly, though God is omnipresent, we can connect with the divine more easily in a sacred setting like a temple, where spiritual energies are concentrated and stronger,” Anita says.

She feels these yatras ultimately are more than just the typical physical journeys. They become the path to ‘cultural continuity and spiritual enlightenment’.

Indraneel Dasgupta is the co-founder of My Tirth India, a spiritual portal offering every religious necessity for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. He calls our country a land of pilgrimages. “More or less, all ancient civilisations and their beliefs are extinct but Hinduism being the oldest of all is still so strong and vibrant because of the sanctity and purity of thought and purpose it entails to its believers. Hindus across economic or geographical boundaries, overcoming security, infrastructural and logistical odds undertake these yatras based on faith and belief,” Indraneel shares.

Read Also Translations Are Transforming India’s Reading Landscape

He does think different yatras come with different significances. “For e.g., the Amarnath yatra is one of the hardest and needs physical and mental resilience. It holds the significance for being the place where Lord Shiva imparted the knowledge of immortality to his heavenly consort Parvati. It is formed by stalagmites due to the freezing water droplets. Char Dham consisting of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath is frequented by millions yearly to wash away their sins and help them attain moksha. This trip is also very mentally and physically strenuous yet millions undertake them from all corners of the globe.”

Here’s a list of different yatras spread throughout the year.

Pandharpur Wari

The Pandharpur Wari in honour of Pandharpur's Lord Vithoba revolves around the palkis containing padukas of saints of mainly Sant Dyaneshwar (from Alandi) and Sant Tukaram (from Dehu) to Pandharpur. This pilgrimage sees the Warkaris walk from all over the state for 21 days to meet in Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi. This yearly yatra sees Warkaris from all castes and communities come together and walk while chanting the name of Vithoba and singing songs in his praise. This 800-year-old tradition takes place in the Hindu months of Ashadh and Kartik.

Puri Rath Yatra

Pic: PTI

One of India’s oldest and biggest rath yatra, this nationally and internationally famous yatra takes place in the temple town of Puri in honour of Lord Jagganath in the temple in his name. It takes place in the Hindu month of Ashadh and they worship him with his siblings Balaram and Subhadra. The festival sees huge wooden chariots take the three deities to Gundicha Temple from Jagannath Temple and return after a week. This popular yatra sees lakhs come to Puri.

Vaishno Devi

Believers in Maa Vaishno Devi are spread all over India and the world. And their faith in her is immense. Located in Jammu and Kashmir's Trikuta Hills, the temple in a cave sees millions of pilgrims come there each year. She is supposed to fulfil any and every wish of her devotee. One has to take a steep trek from the base camp in Katra to the cave where the temple is situated. Chants of Jai Mata Di and religious songs in her praise can be heard. The best time to visit is from July to October.

Kailash Mansarovar

This yatra revolves around the most revered mountain of all, Mt. Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. The mountain situated in Tibet is sacred to Hindus, Buddhists, Bons and Jains. A pilgrimage here is considered to be one of the most sacred experiences. It also happens to be one of the world’s oldest pilgrimages. It involves doing the circumambulation of the mountain, along with taking a dip in the lake. The best time to visit is April-June and September-October.

Amarnath Yatra

ANI

Another well-known pilgrimage in India, this yatra is also considered a tough one to take. Happening between June and August, it involves visiting the cave in Jammu and Kashmir dedicated to Lord Amarnath, an avatar of Lord Shiva. You see a swayambhu lingam formed from a natural stalagmite in the cave.

Sabarimala Yatra

Pic: PTI

The shrine of Sabarimala in Kerala is possibly the most famous one in the South and also tough to follow. The Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple on top of a hill is dedicated to Lord Ayyappan. The pilgrimage is one of the largest in the world and attracts more than 40 million devotees. It takes place between November and the end of January and has many devotees follow strict vrats among other requirements. Menstruating girls and women are not allowed. You will see men wearing black clothes.

Some more yatras you may consider:

Char Dham Yatra – May and June, September and October

Hemkund Sahib Yatra: May and October

Rameshwaram Yatra: Between October and February

Varanasi Yatra: Between October and February

Amritsar Yatra: September-December, February-March

Kanwar Yatra: Between July and August

Mathura and Vrindavan: Between October and March