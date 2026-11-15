Rohit Roy, Gauahar Khan And Others Bring Designer Mandira Wirk's 'Love Paradise' To Life In Mumbai

Rohit Roy and Gauahar Khan walking for Mandira Wirk's fashion show in Mumbai |

Resort wear usually brings to mind breezy beach outfits, swimsuits and holiday-ready dresses. But designer Mandira Wirk is making a case for taking that holiday mood beyond the shoreline. At her latest showcase in Mumbai, the designer brought together easy silhouettes, flowing fabrics and statement looks that could work just as well for a relaxed brunch or a daytime outing as they would for a seaside escape.



Titled 'Love Paradise', the collection was presented on November 14 at The Bombay Club, with the Mumbai coastline setting the mood for the evening. A line-up of familiar faces took to the runway, including Gauahar Khan, Rohit Roy, Vidya Malavade, Lakshmi Rai, Sonnalli Seygall and Sahil Salathia, among others. The front row was equally starry with Rithvik Dhanjani, Nitanshi Goel, Natasha Stankovic and Sangeeta Bijlani among the notable guests.

Gauahar Khan, Rohit Roy and others take over the ramp



Gauahar Khan brought a dose of romance to the runway in a dreamy red dress. The flowy ensemble featured a deep V-shaped neckline and a cape-like detail extending from the shoulders, lending the outfit a dramatic yet effortless feel. The actress-model kept the styling elegant with gold jewellery, soft, dreamy makeup and wavy hair.

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Rohit Roy, meanwhile, opted for a sharp look with a relaxed resort-inspired twist. The actress wore an ocean-blue blazer paired with matching trousers and a green shirt underneath. A stylish belt, sleek sunglasses and silver rings added the finishing touches, giving his outfit a polished edge.

Vidya Malavade turned heads in a vibrant orange-and-red gown that played with colour and movement. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline, an asymmetrical hem and delicate floral prints. She accessorised with a gold necklace, dangling earrings and stacked bracelets, while tall heels completed the look. Dewy makeup, pink lips and curly hair added to the fresh, summery vibe.

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Sahil Salathia brought a bolder take on resort dressing to the runway. He grabbed eyeballs in a long coat in yellow, ivory and blue abstract prints, leaving it open and shirtless underneath. Matching printed trousers, a wide blue waist sash and chunky black boots gave the ensemble a bold finish. His tousled curls and light stubble added to the laid-back attitude of the look.

Inside Mandira Wirk's 'Love Paradise' collection



With 'Love Paradise', Mandira Wirk explored the idea of summer romance through fluid shapes, soft draping and relaxed fits. Chiffons, satins and other lightweight fabrics formed the foundation of the collection, allowing the outfits to move effortlessly on the runway.



The showcase featured a mix of flowing dresses, bikinis and swimsuits for women, while the menswear brought in open button-down shirts, trousers and easy beach-inspired separates. There was a clear emphasis on comfort and movement, with silhouettes that felt relaxed without losing their fashion appeal.

What made the collection interesting was its approach to resort dressing. Rather than limiting the wardrobe to pieces meant for a beach holiday, the designer presented outfits that could easily transition into everyday summer plans. Think breezy dresses for a daytime date, relaxed separates for a brunch outing and statement pieces for a holiday evening.



Presented as part of Peaklife Regatta, the showcase brought the collection's sun-kissed mood to life against the Mumbai coastline. With its mix of flowing fabrics, vibrant colours and versatile silhouettes, 'Love Paradise' offered a reminder that resort wear need not be reserved for a vacation. It can be part of your everyday wardrobe, too.