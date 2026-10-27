Lebanese Singer Maya Diab Turns Desi Showstopper In Dazzling Lehenga For Tarun Tahiliani's Dubai Fashion Show

Lebanese singer Maya Diab walks for Tarun Tahiliani at Dubai Fashion Week | Instagram

Trust Tarun Tahiliani to turn international stars into desi showstoppers, and Lebanese singer Maya Diab was the latest to embrace his signature Indian couture. At Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027, Maya walked the runway for the ace designer's closing showcase on October 26, dressed in a shimmering silver lehenga and traditional Indian jewellery that brought desi glamour to the global ramp.

Maya Diab catwalks in lehenga at Dubai Fashion Week

Maya sashayed down the runway in a breathtaking silver lehenga that shimmered with every step. The high-waisted skirt flowed all the way to the floor, featuring intricate motifs, all-over embellishments and a heavily decorated border.

She paired the skirt with a fitted blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate shoulder straps. Dense embroidery and sparkling embellishments covered the bodice, keeping the look rich and detailed. Maya's showstopper look was completed with a sheer, embellished dupatta draped over her shoulders that cascaded down both sides.

Her accessories were equally elegant and dramatic. She wore a layered choker featuring pearls and diamonds, accentuated with matching dangling earrings and a statement matha patti with maang tikka.

Maya's beauty look matched the outfit’s luminous finish. She wore her long blonde hair in voluminous, loose waves, parted close to the centre and falling over her shoulders. Softly sculpted cheeks, warm blush, smoky eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick brought a polished finish without competing with the heavily embellished ensemble.

Inside Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘Many Moods’ in Dubai

Titled Many Moods of Tarun Tahiliani, the collection brought together Indian artisanal techniques and the refined sensibilities of Middle Eastern couture. Presented as the closing show of Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027, the showcase explored the elegance, strength and contemporary style of the Arabian woman through fluid drapes, elaborate detailing and modern silhouettes.

The colour palette moved through sunset-inspired shades, including mustard, vivid orange, bronze, deep crimson and burgundy. Rather than relying only on traditional Indian silhouettes, Tahiliani played with structured tunics, wide-legged trousers, cape dresses, kaftans and layered robes.

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A mustard ensemble paired flowing scarf-like panels with a high-collared tunic and wide-leg trousers. An orange floor-length cape dress featured slit sleeves and a crystal-embellished collar, while a bronze-gold kaftan used sweeping cape sleeves to create movement. Deep red and burgundy looks brought together long jackets, mandarin collars, layered robes and tassel details.

Accessories played an important role across the collection, with satin headbands, forehead ornaments and statement necklaces completing the looks. The result was a showcase that balanced dramatic volume with intricate embellishment, bringing together Indian craftsmanship and a distinctly contemporary Middle Eastern mood.