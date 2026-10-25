Kriti Sanon Catwalks Amidst Lush Greenery In Exquisite Lehenga At Abhinav Mishra's Delhi Fashion Show

Kriti Sanon walks the ramp at Delhi fashion show |

Kriti Sanon knows how to make an entrance, and her latest runway appearance was no exception! The Bollywood acress glided down the ramp as showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra's Into The Wild 2026 collection showcase on October 24 in Delhi. With traditional Indian craftsmanship meeting contemporary design, the evening set the tone for the upcoming festive season.

Kriti Sanon takes over the ramp as showstopper



Kriti sashayed down the runway in a stunning black mirror-work lehenga crafted from Neo-Tech fabric. The skirt brought together detailed hand embroidery, the designer’s signature reflective embellishments and metallic accents, while sculptural horse motifs gave the ensemble a distinctive character.



She paired the lehenga with a shimmering silver blouse featuring a plunging neckline and intricate embroidery that complemented the craftsmanship below. Adding another layer of drama, a sheer black dupatta rested over her shoulders like a cape. Its criss-cross pattern of silver embellishments caught the light as it flowed all the way to the floor, creating a sweeping silhouette.

Her accessories leaned into the ensemble’s traditional mood. A statement gold choker adorned with green stones and intricate detailing sat beautifully around her neck, accompanied by matching dangling earrings. Emerald and gold rings, along with stacked bangles, completed the jewellery without taking attention away from the heavily embellished outfit.



Kriti’s beauty look was equally bold with smoky, heavily lined eyes, sharp brows, warm blush and brown lipstick. Her long brown hair fell in loose, voluminous waves with a centre parting, cascading over her shoulders and complementing the flowing dupatta.

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Inside Abhinav Mishra’s 'Into The Wild 2026' collection



Presented beneath the night sky amid the greenery of Chattarpur, New Delhi, Into The Wild 2026 explored nature, freedom and a more adventurous approach to Indian couture. Lehengas remained central, but the collection also expanded into contemporary silhouettes such as trench coats, structured jackets, wide-legged trousers, corsets, kaftans, capes and layered separates.



The colour story moved through earthy olives, sage, deep browns, rich reds, black and dusty neutrals. Animal-inspired prints, oversized florals and organic motifs brought the natural world into the designs, while sculptural horse details added a striking signature.



Mishra’s mirror work was complemented by hand embroidery, Zardozi, beads, metallic sequins, leather sequins and laser-cut elements. The result brought traditional Indian craftsmanship into conversation with modern shapes and a freer, less conventional vision of couture.