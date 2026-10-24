Lisa Lalvani Goes Full Barbiecore For Indian Designer Pallavi Puri's Debut At Dubai Fashion Week

Lisa Lalvani turns showstopper at Dubai Fashion Week | Instagram

Dubai Fashion Week is officially underway, and an Indian designer has already made her mark on the opening day. Pallavi Puri made her debut at the fashion showcase on October 22, with Lisa Lalvani walking the runway as her showstopper. The appearance put the spotlight on Puri’s designs as she brought her label to one of the region’s major fashion events, with Lisa adding the star power.

Lisa Lalvani paints runway pink and fringe

Lisa oozed Barbiecore glam as she stepped out in a blush-pink mini dress covered in intricate embellishments arranged in symmetrical patterns across the bodice. The fitted silhouette highlighted the shape of the dress, while bold cut-outs on either side of the waist added a daring edge. Hints of green woven into the embellishment broke up the all-pink palette, lending the outfit a subtle contrast.

The real drama, however, came from the floor-length pink fringe that flowed over her shoulders. Cascading strands trailed down the length of the ensemble, creating movement with every step and turning an otherwise compact mini into a runway statement.

Lisa kept her accessories completely out of the picture, allowing the outfit to do all the talking. Shiny pink heels with delicate ankle ties complemented the colour story and finished the look without competing with the dramatic fringe.

Her beauty look followed the same playful mood. She wore her hair in soft, middle-parted waves, while a dewy complexion, shimmering eye makeup, rosy flushed cheeks and pink lips added a fresh, doll-like finish.

All about Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Dubai Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2027 edition runs from October 22 to 26 at Dubai Design District. Co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, the event brings designers from the Gulf, India, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean onto one schedule.

The week opened with Kuwaiti designer Yousef Aljasmi, while Indian couturier Tarun Tahiliani is set to take the spotlight on the final day. With international labels and regional talent sharing the runway, the event continues to strengthen Dubai’s place on the global fashion calendar.