'She Showed Up Tired, Emotional': Victoria's Secret Model Barbara Palvin's Trainer Reveals How She Trained For First Runway After Childbirth

Making a runway comeback is no small feat, but doing it just weeks after welcoming a baby takes a different kind of preparation. Barbara Palvin experienced just that as she returned to the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, marking her first runway appearance since becoming a mother. Behind the glamorous walk, however, was a carefully planned fitness routine that her trainer has now opened up about.

Inside Barbara Palvin’s Victoria’s Secret training

Palvin’s trainer, Dan Adair, shared behind-the-scenes workout pictures and revealed that preparing for this year’s show came with its own set of challenges. In his Instagram post, he explained that this was the third time he had prepared Palvin for the Victoria’s Secret show, but the circumstances were particularly challenging this year.

He revealed that the model had undergone endometriosis surgery the previous year and had also broken her foot just weeks before the show. This time, she had welcomed her baby girl only six weeks before stepping onto the runway.

Despite the tight timeline, her trainer said they did not rely on an extreme or unusual fitness plan. Instead, the focus remained on foundational habits, including strength training, walking and a protein-focused, nutrient-dense diet. Lymphatic massage was also incorporated closer to the show.

Sharing an honest experience of the preparation, Adair wrote, "It wasn’t easy doing what she did but we did it in a safe, healthy and calculated way. Yes she showed up tired some days. Yes she showed up emotional some days. But she always showed up. Because that’s how important being able to walk the show was to her. And it should be celebrated 👏”

Her two angelic runway looks

All the hard work behind the scenes came together when Palvin stepped onto the runway, turning heads in two jaw-dropping ensembles that brought together playful femininity, sparkling details and Victoria’s Secret’s signature glamour.

For one of her looks, Palvin took over the runway in a pale pink, sheer mini dress layered over a matching lingerie set. Delicate spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline gave the fitted design a sultry finish, while ruffles around the bust and a statement bow added a soft, romantic touch. Sparkling pointed-toe heels and oversized gold hoop earrings featuring the Victoria’s Secret logo completed the look.

Then came her angelic moment. Palvin walked in a strapless silver bodysuit covered in shimmering embellishments. Its close-fitting silhouette and high-cut design highlighted the legs, while a flowing sheer train added drama and movement. She finished the ensemble with delicate heels and oversized white angel wings detailed with intricate, feather-like embellishments, bringing a classic Victoria’s Secret runway drama to her comeback.