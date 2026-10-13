RJ Mitte Death: What Is Cerebral Palsy? Understanding Brain Disorder The Breaking Bad Actor Lived With

American actor RJ Mitte, widely recognised for playing Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, has reportedly died at the age of 34. According to TMZ, the actor died in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday. However, an official cause of death has not been announced, and an investigation is ongoing.

Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three years old. During his childhood, he underwent treatment that included spending six months with his legs in casts to help straighten his feet. His experience has brought attention to a neurological condition that affects movement, muscle control, balance and posture. Here is what to know about cerebral palsy, its symptoms and how it can affect people differently.

What is cerebral palsy?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cerebral palsy, commonly known as CP, refers to a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

The term has two parts: “cerebral” refers to the brain, while “palsy” describes weakness or difficulties with muscle control. The condition results from abnormal development of the brain or damage to the developing brain, affecting its ability to control muscles. It is the most common motor disability in childhood.

As per studies, cerebral palsy can develop when the brain is damaged or does not develop typically, often before birth. The effects vary widely, depending on the areas of the brain affected and the extent of the impairment. While some people experience relatively mild movement difficulties, others may require assistance with walking and everyday activities.

Symptoms of cerebral palsy

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of cerebral palsy usually become noticeable during infancy or the preschool years. The signs can differ from person to person, and not everyone experiences the same difficulties.

Common symptoms and associated problems include:

Stiff or weak muscles: Muscles may be unusually stiff (spasticity) or have low muscle tone, making movement difficult.

Exaggerated reflexes: Some children have stronger-than-normal reflexes and unusual movement patterns.

Walking and balance difficulties: Poor coordination can affect posture and walking, sometimes requiring mobility aids.

Swallowing difficulties: Muscle-control problems may make eating and drinking challenging.

Read Also What Is Epilepsy? Know Causes And Symptoms Of This Chronic Neurological Disorder

Vision and hearing problems: Some people experience impaired vision, unusual eye movements or hearing difficulties.

Seizures: Some individuals with cerebral palsy also develop epilepsy, which causes recurrent seizures.

Pain and sensory changes: Pain or difficulties sensing touch may occur.

Bladder and bowel problems: Constipation and urinary incontinence can affect some individuals.

Emotional and behavioural challenges: Some people experience emotional, behavioural or mental health difficulties.

Can cerebral palsy be cured?

According to the Mayo Clinic, there is currently no cure for cerebral palsy. However, treatment and supportive care can help improve function, manage symptoms and enhance quality of life. Depending on an individual's needs, care may include physical, occupational and speech therapy, medication to manage certain symptoms, assistive devices and other specialised interventions.

Cerebral palsy is generally considered a non-progressive condition, meaning the original brain injury or abnormal development does not worsen over time. However, its effects on the body can change as a person grows older, and some individuals may develop additional physical difficulties.

The condition also does not affect everyone’s intellectual abilities in the same way. Some people have intellectual disabilities, while others do not. Similarly, epilepsy, vision or hearing impairments and other associated conditions may occur in some individuals but are not experienced by everyone with cerebral palsy.

Cerebral palsy is therefore not a single, uniform experience. Its impact depends on the individual, the nature of their symptoms and the support and treatment available to them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.