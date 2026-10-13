'Heartbreaking, He Looked Happy': Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte's Final Public Appearance Resurfaces After His Death, Leaves Fans Emotional

RJ Mitte's Last Public Appearance Resurfaces After Death | Photo Via Instagram

RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the award-winning television series Breaking Bad, died on Monday at the age of 34. While the official cause of death has not been announced, TMZ reported that the actor died by suicide. Following reports of his death, Mitte’s final public appearance alongside his Breaking Bad co-star Luis Moncada has resurfaced on social media, leaving fans heartbroken.

RJ Mitte's Last Public Appearance Resurfaces After Death

Mitte attended the 54th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, held from October 3 to 11. During the event, Moncada shared glimpses of his time with Mitte on social media. The footage has since attracted renewed attention, with fans reflecting on the actor’s appearance just days before the news of his reported death.

In the video shared by Moncada, Mitte appeared cheerful and smiling. Fans flooded the comments section with emotional messages, expressing disbelief and sadness over the news. Some also reflected on how difficult it can be to know what someone may be experiencing privately based on their public appearance.

Fans React

“So very sad to hear of the loss of such a talent. Heartbroken," one person wrote. "RJ will be missed so much,” another commented. "RIP to the GOAT. Forever a legend in the greatest show of all time,” a fan added.

"Can’t believe this was just a week ago," another person wrote. "Rest in peace, I’m absolutely heartbroken," read another comment. One commenter reflected on the footage, writing, "He looks so happy in this photo yet eight days later he would commit suicide. You just never know."

Before his New Mexico appearance, Mitte also attended a screening of his film Talking to Strangers on September 30. The screening and question-and-answer session took place at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three. During his childhood, he spent six months with his legs in casts as doctors worked to straighten his feet.

He had also spoken publicly about living with the condition and had become an advocate for disability representation and inclusion in Hollywood.