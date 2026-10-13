Who Was RJ Mitte? All About Breaking Bad Star Who Lived With Cerebral Palsy And Died By Suicide At 34

Who Was RJ Mitte? | Photo Via Instagram

RJ Mitte, the American actor best known for portraying Walter White Jr., the son of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, in the acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, died by suicide at the age of 34 on Monday in Brownsville, Texas, as per TMZ. However, no official cause of death has been announced, and an investigation is ongoing.

Who Was RJ Mitte?

Read Also Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte Dies At 34 In Texas; Cause Of Death Not Yet Determined

Born on August 21, 1992, in Jackson, Mississippi, Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three. During his childhood, he spent six months with his legs in casts as doctors worked to straighten his feet.

He had also spoken publicly about living with the condition and had become an advocate for disability representation and inclusion in Hollywood.

Mitte had also supported disability-focused organisations, serving as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.

The actor was adopted by Roy Frank Mitte Jr. and Dyna Mitte when he was only a few weeks old. His adoptive parents later separated. In a previous interview, Mitte said that searching for his biological parents was not a priority for him.

RJ Mitte's Acting Career

Apart from Breaking Bad, Mitte appeared in television series such as Switched at Birth, Robot Chicken, This Close, Now Apocalypse and The Guardians of Justice. His film credits include Dixieland, Who's Driving Doug, The Recall and The Oak Room, among others.

Through his work on screen and his advocacy, Mitte has helped raise awareness about the experiences of people living with disabilities.

RJ Mitte's Personal Life

In October 2025, Mitte got engaged to his longtime friend Kennedy Suarez on her 30th birthday.

The pair had reportedly known each other for around a decade before their friendship developed into a romantic relationship, with reports suggesting they began dating around 2020.