Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte Dies At 34 In Texas; Cause Of Death Not Yet Determined |

US actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr, the son of drug kingpin Walter White in the acclaimed television drama Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34. His representative confirmed his death in a statement to the BBC, describing it as a tragic loss.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his representative said, as reported by BBC News.

Police Investigation Into Death

Mitte died in Brownsville, Texas. The cause and manner of his death have not yet been determined, and an investigation is ongoing, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Police said no foul play was suspected.

The actor was declared dead on October 12 at what was believed to be his home, Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told the Associated Press. An autopsy was expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Acclaimed Role In Breaking Bad

Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, drew on aspects of his own experience while portraying Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad, which starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. His performance in the Emmy-winning series earned him recognition, including a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2014 for his work with the cast.

His representative, Sean Reilly, said Mitte brought authenticity to the role and used his platform to promote disability awareness and inclusion.

Mitte's Disability Advocacy & Philanthropic Work

Beyond acting, Mitte was a passionate advocate for people with disabilities. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's, supporting initiatives focused on awareness, inclusion and representation.

He also established The Mitte Foundation to support philanthropic efforts and community initiatives. According to Reilly, Mitte used his public profile to challenge stereotypes and encourage greater representation of people with disabilities.

RJ Mitte’s Legacy In Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan, aired on US cable network AMC for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. The crime drama followed Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine after being diagnosed with cancer.

The series, featuring Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, received widespread critical acclaim and earned 58 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning 16 awards. It won Outstanding Drama Series in 2013 and 2014.

Mitte’s portrayal of Walter White Jr, who has cerebral palsy in the series, helped bring disability representation to a wider television audience. His work as an actor and advocate continued beyond the show, with his efforts focused on challenging misconceptions and promoting inclusion.