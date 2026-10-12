Spider-Man Star Tobey Maguire Watches Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Kiss New Husband After Officiating Her Wedding; Photos Go VIRAL

Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer's Wedding | Photo Via X

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, 51, is making headlines after viral photos showed him officiating his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer's wedding to Geoffrey Ogunlesi, son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. The wedding took place on Saturday, October 10, at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii.

Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer's Wedding

Just weeks after his divorce from Meyer was reportedly finalised in September, Tobey played a special role in her big day as she exchanged vows with her new husband. Photos from the ceremony also captured the newlyweds sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, with Tobey watching the emotional moment.

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Celebrities In Attendance

Several high-profile celebrities attended the wedding, including Rachel Zoe, Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were also among the guests.

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Tobey and Jennifer married in 2007 and announced their separation in October 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in 2020. The former couple share two children, and despite their separation, their latest appearance together at her wedding has attracted considerable attention online.

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About Jennifer Mayer, Geoffrey Ogunlesi's Relationship

The wedding comes months after Meyer announced that she had welcomed her third child with Ogunlesi. She shared the news in a Father's Day Instagram post on June 21.

Meyer and Ogunlesi were first linked romantically in 2023 before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Baby2Baby Gala in November that year.

In August 2024, Meyer announced their engagement on Instagram with the heartfelt caption, “YES!!! ♥️♾️✨.”

Tobey's role in officiating his ex-wife's wedding, along with the photos capturing the newlyweds' first kiss, has since sparked widespread interest on social media.