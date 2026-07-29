Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Was Tobey Maguire The Best Spidey Ever? | File Pic

The internet is already abuzz with Spider-Man: Brand New Day all set to hit the silver screens on July 30. Yes, we know it is all set to spin a web across the world and set the cash registers ringing. And while Gen Z loves its leading man, Tom Holland, as Spidey, die-hard fans of the franchise (myself included) always first think of Tobey Maguire whenever the word Spider-Man is mentioned. Why? He’s the OG “friendly neighbourhood” masked superhero millennials grew up watching, admiring and drooling over. The internet and social media are laced with comparisons between Tobey, Tom and Andrew Garfield (who briefly played the superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)). And guess what? Despite there being divided opinions, Tobey somehow (and deservedly so) always ends up ‘winning’ most of the ‘popularity polls’.

So, what exactly gives Maguire an edge over the other two actors? Why does his Spider-Man have such a high recall value? First of all, he was the first-ever Spider-Man on the big screen and had knocked it out of the park (hello, nostalgia). Plus, many believe that his physique in the film is very relatable and achievable, along with his stellar acting chops.

The role of a lifetime

The producers were seriously considering casting one of these heavyweights: Heath Ledger, Maguire’s best bud Leonardo DiCaprio, Freddie Prinze Jr., Chris Klein and Chris O’Donnell for the coveted role. Several actors, including James Franco (who was later cast as Harry Osborn), auditioned for the lead role. However, it was Tobey who bagged the coveted role in Sam Raimi’s 2002 directorial venture after impressing the director during his audition. He was not a big star and didn’t fit into the devastatingly good-looking Hollywood hero category, but Raimi was adamant that he had found his Peter Parker, and the rest is history.

Sacrifice and choices

Maguire infused such sincerity into his acting that when he let go of MJ (Kirsten Dunst) in the first two films because he didn’t want any harm to befall her, we all were moved. His Spider-Man made a lot of sacrifices to protect his loved ones and, at the same time, made human choices. His Spider-Man wasn’t the perfect human being, and that’s what enhances his recall value. According to fans, his version is the closest to the comics. The emotional tussle between the mind and the heart was portrayed with a sensitivity that any human with a beating heart can relate to.

Meme culture

There are countless memes of Maguire as Spider-Man (read: him crying during Uncle Ben’s death scene in Spider-Man) and the dance he does in Spider-Man 3, where he’s often referred to as “Bully Maguire” by fans. The actor, who had disappeared from the limelight after Pawn Sacrifice (2014), made a massive comeback via memes post-2016. So much so that he was recast as Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), along with Andrew Garfield, for an extended cameo, and even then, fans went gaga over Maguire’s role in it.

Spider-Men will come and go, but what Maguire brought was the benchmark against which every other actor who ever plays the role will be compared.

Why the first Spider-Man movie will always be special

Fans claim that Spider-Man 2 (2004) was the best of the original trilogy. However, I beg to differ. Spider-Man (2002) is the one that will always be special because it started it all. It is not a film; it is an emotion that is hard to describe. It had a fabulous villain, Green Goblin (played sinisterly by Willem Dafoe), that sensual upside-down rain-kissing scene, Maguire racing against time to deliver pizzas, and, of course, making his very own Spider-Man suit! We still get the chills when Norman realises (by a mere drop of blood) that Peter Parker is Spider-Man (if you know, you know). The film has aged pretty well, it has excellent performances, and it even had an OST (during the end credits) by Chad Kroeger and Josey Scott called Hero. So, before you jump on the bandwagon of thinking that it is an “old” film, I suggest you watch it, and I guarantee you will love it.