Rishab Sharma's Star-Studded Mumbai Concert: Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Gauri Khan & More Spotted

Mumbai witnessed a magical blend of music and mindfulness last night as Rishab Rikhiram Sharma brought his much-talked-about Sitar for Mental Health concert to the city. Held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 21, the evening wasn’t just about soul-stirring musical experience, but also about meaningful conversations around mental well-being.

Star-studded guest list

The concert turned into a glamorous gathering with several familiar faces from Bollywood in attendance. Deepika Padukone made a graceful appearance in a maroon and gold Anarkali, completed with statement earrings. Adding to the family moment, she was reportedly accompanied by her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani.

Actress Tara Sutaria also turned heads in a classic ivory saree paired with traditional jewellery, keeping her look timeless and refined. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor opted for elegant ethnic kurtas, adding to the evening’s sophisticated vibe.