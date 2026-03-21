 Rishab Sharma's Star-Studded Mumbai Concert: Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Gauri Khan & More Spotted
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HomeLifestyleRishab Sharma's Star-Studded Mumbai Concert: Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Gauri Khan & More Spotted

Rishab Sharma's Star-Studded Mumbai Concert: Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Gauri Khan & More Spotted

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Sitar for Mental Health concert in Mumbai drew stars like Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria and Gauri Khan. Held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the event blended music with mental health awareness and saw massive attendance as part of his ongoing India tour.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
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Mumbai witnessed a magical blend of music and mindfulness last night as Rishab Rikhiram Sharma brought his much-talked-about Sitar for Mental Health concert to the city. Held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 21, the evening wasn’t just about soul-stirring musical experience, but also about meaningful conversations around mental well-being. 

Star-studded guest list

The concert turned into a glamorous gathering with several familiar faces from Bollywood in attendance. Deepika Padukone made a graceful appearance in a maroon and gold Anarkali, completed with statement earrings. Adding to the family moment, she was reportedly accompanied by her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani.

Actress Tara Sutaria also turned heads in a classic ivory saree paired with traditional jewellery, keeping her look timeless and refined. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor opted for elegant ethnic kurtas, adding to the evening’s sophisticated vibe.

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