 Rishab Sharma Plays 'Harry Potter X Games Of Thrones' At Delhi Concert, CM Rekha Gupta Attends His Largest Sitar Show In India
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HomeLifestyleRishab Sharma Plays 'Harry Potter X Games Of Thrones' At Delhi Concert, CM Rekha Gupta Attends His Largest Sitar Show In India

Rishab Sharma Plays 'Harry Potter X Games Of Thrones' At Delhi Concert, CM Rekha Gupta Attends His Largest Sitar Show In India

Musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concluded his beloved Sitar for Mental Health India tour with a grand Delhi concert on April 19. His sitar fusion of Harry Potter and Game of Thrones went viral, while Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended the show, marking it as his biggest performance in India.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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Rishab Sharma India Tour | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Team Innovation)

If there’s one artist redefining how classical music feels in a modern concert setting, it’s Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. Closing his much-talked-about Sitar for Mental Health India tour, the musician delivered a powerful, almost meditative finale in Delhi on April 19, one that left the audience both calm and captivated.

Inside Rishab's largest concert in Delhi

The Delhi show wasn’t just a concert; it felt like an experience. Known for blending music with mindfulness, Rishab created an atmosphere that was equal parts serene and emotional. The highlight of the night? His unexpected sitar rendition was inspired by Harry Potter and Game of Thrones.

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The fusion struck a chord instantly. Familiar melodies were reimagined through the sitar, transforming into something entirely new yet deeply nostalgic. The crowd didn’t just listen; they felt it. The performance quickly went viral online, with many calling it one of the most unique moments from the tour.

Adding to the grandeur of the evening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the event. Additionally, the grand finale was reportedly one of the largest Sitar for Mental Health shows in India.

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More about the Sitar for Mental Health India tour

The Delhi finale marked the conclusion of Rishab’s 10-city India tour, part of the Asia leg of his Sitar for Mental Health Tour 2026. Over the past month, he brought his signature sound to audiences across the country, performing in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and, finally Delhi.

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Each stop carried the same intention. using music as a medium to promote mental well-being and emotional connection. Blending neo-classical elements with contemporary storytelling, Rishab has carved a niche that resonates strongly with younger audiences while staying rooted in tradition.

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