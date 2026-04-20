'Delhi Is The Best City': Calvin Harris Hails India's Capital During Concert, Fans Troll Mumbai After Recent Incident

Calvin Harris India tour | Instagram

Global EDM superstar Calvin Harris has wrapped up his India tour, but it’s his Delhi stop that’s now stealing all the attention, along with sparking a fresh Mumbai vs Delhi debate online.

During his April 19 performance in Delhi-NCR, Harris had the crowd roaring when he said, "Guys, this is my first time in India, and I gotta be honest, this might be the best city yet." The statement instantly sent fans into a frenzy, with cheers echoing across the venue. Clips from the moment quickly went viral, with the title bluntly reading, “Calvin Harris just said ‘DELHI IS THE BEST CITY’ L Mumbai.”

Check out the video below:

Social media reactions poured in just as fast. “Delhi one was really the best ❤️", wrote one user, while another added, “He also said the other places weren’t as ‘there’ as Delhi for energy 😂😂😂.” Some didn’t hold back, with comments like “Mumbai suck” further fuelling the online chatter.

What happened in Mumbai?

The comparison comes just a day after Harris’ Mumbai concert at Infinity Bay, Sewri, which faced heavy criticism despite a high-energy performance. While fans praised the music, many called out poor planning and venue issues that affected the overall experience.

Several viral videos highlighted the chaos on the ground. One attendee shared, “Calvin Harris Bombay was the most mismanaged concert I've ever attended,” adding, “on top of that, all that bullshit at entry about not allowing chargers, makeup and basically anything. horrible experience.” Another pointed out logistical concerns, writing, “Plus Water stations were miles away. And the mismanaged commute after the show? 1000s of people cluelessly walking on the road.”

Security checks also became a talking point. One comment read, “concert itself was fine idk why people are complaining about his performance but they confiscated everything, including perfumes (bms mentioned below 100ml is fine) lipliners, powder products, SANITARY PADS and the ladies at the security check were touching us inappropriately.”

At the same time, a few users tried to justify the strict rules, stating, “For all the people who are saying that small things were not even allowed in the concert, this was because the drug/murder case happened at 9x9 concert in mumbai because of which this show was under strict scrutiny by mumbai police/govt and also this concert was also about to be cancelled but went with the plan anyways.”

From Bengaluru to Mumbai and finally Delhi, Harris’ India debut tour delivered electrifying music, but it’s the contrasting fan experiences that are now dominating the conversation.