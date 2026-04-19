'Karan Aujla Se Sekho': Calvin Harris Mumbai Concert Trolled For Mismanagement & Bad Venue, Netizens Call It 'Horrible Experience'

Global EDM icon Calvin Harris pulled massive crowds during his Mumbai stop on April 18 at Infinity Bay, Sewri. While the music lived up to the hype, the overall experience left many fans disappointed, with several calling out poor organisation and venue-related issues.

The night began on a high note as Harris delivered a power-packed set filled with global chartbusters, keeping the crowd energised throughout. Fans were seen singing along and dancing, soaking in the electrifying atmosphere. However, the excitement was quickly overshadowed by complaints about long entry queues, confusing pathways, and dusty surroundings that made the venue feel poorly planned.

‘Horrible, worst concert experience’

Several videos that surfaced online highlighted the chaos. One user said, “Calvin Harris Bombay was the most mismanaged concert I've ever attended,” adding, “on top of that all that bullshit at entry about not allowing chargers, makeup and basically anything. horrible experience.” Another attendee pointed out logistical issues, writing, “Plus Water stations were miles away. And the mismanaged commute after the show? 1000s of people cluelessly walking on the road.”

The situation also sparked comparisons with Karan Aujla’s recent Mumbai concert, with comments like “Karan Aujla se sekho” and “Karan Aujla concert was better” trending across social media.

Security checks also became a major concern. One comment read, “concert itself was fine idk why people are complaining about his performance but they confiscated everything, including perfumes (bms mentioned below 100ml is fine) lipliners, powder products, SANITARY PADS and the ladies at the security check were touching us inappropriately.”

Another user attempted to explain the strict checks, stating, “For all the people who are saying that small things were not even allowed in the concert, this was because the drug/murder case happened at 9x9 concert in mumbai because of which this show was under strict scrutiny by mumbai police/govt and also this concert was also about to be cancelled but went with the plan anyways.”

Despite the high-energy performance, many agreed that mismanagement and lack of basic facilities dampened what could have been a memorable night.