Calvin Harris Mumbai Concert: Promising Spectacle Ends In Fury Over 'No Alcohol Shock' | WATCH Inside Videos | FPJ (Rutunjay Dole)

After kicking off with a packed show in Bengaluru, Global EDM sensation Calvin Harris delivered an equally electrifying night at Infinity Bay, Sewri in Mumbai on April 18, drawing massive crowds from across the city.

The concert witnessed thousands of fans gathering at the venue, creating a festival-like atmosphere as they waited for the global icon to take over the stage. Even though the concertgoers potentially missed the booze stations at the venue, the enthralling performance by Harris completely filled its absence. Alcoholic drinks were prohibited as announced by the organisers prior the event.

The night began with an energetic opening set by Pune-based DJ duo TSNR, setting the tone for what was to come. This was followed by a powerful techno set by Mumbai-based artist Ana Lilia, who brought her international flair to the stage. Indian electronic duo Pro Bros further amplified the energy, seamlessly building up to the headlining act of Harris.

When Calvin Harris finally stepped onto the stage, the crowd erupted. His set, packed with global hits and crowd favourites, kept the energy soaring throughout the night. Fans were seen dancing, singing along and soaking in every moment of the live experience.

Beyond the music, the concert stood out for drawing massive crowd. Even though the event delivered a complete sensory spectacle, one thing that was clearly missed was the liquor being served. Netizens called it 'unfair' to not allow alcohol at an open air event of this level, citing a local drug case recently.

On the other hand, the venue turned out to be nothing but a disappointment for many as the long walks, congested pathways and the dusty zones contributed in making it look like a poorly planned show.

Overall, the Mumbai leg of Calvin Harris’ India tour was a memorable night for fans, marking a significant moment in the city’s live music scene and leaving attendees with an unforgettable experience (both in a good & bad way).