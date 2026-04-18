'Once In Lifetime Show, But School Level Production...': Calvin Harris Makes India Debut In Bengaluru; Watch Unseen Inside Videos & Reactions |

Global EDM superstar Calvin Harris finally made his much-awaited India debut, kicking off his tour with a high-energy performance in Bengaluru on April 17. Held at the NICE Grounds, the concert drew a massive crowd, with fans eagerly gathering to witness the iconic DJ perform live for the very first time in the country.

The night began with electrifying opening acts by homegrown talents, including Bengaluru-based DJ Shiva Manvi, followed by young sensation Siana Catherine. Indian electronic artist Almost Human further amped up the crowd before introducing the headliner of the evening.

When Calvin Harris finally took over the stage, the energy peaked as he delivered a set packed with his chart-topping originals. The performance, which lasted for nearly two hours, had fans dancing non-stop, with many calling it a nostalgic ride back to his iconic 2016 era. Several inside videos from the concert have since gone viral, capturing the electrifying atmosphere and crowd reactions.

However, while the music and energy received praise, the event also faced criticism online. Many attendees expressed disappointment over the production quality, with some calling it “school-level” and pointing out issues related to stage setup and overall experience.

Despite the mixed reactions, the concert marked a significant moment for India’s live music scene, as one of the world’s biggest DJs finally performed for Indian fans. For many, it was still a “once in a lifetime” experience.