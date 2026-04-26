Rihanna Performs Puja At Ambani House With Isha, Radhika & Shloka, Enjoys Special Lunch, Phoolon Ki Holi & More

Rihanna visits Ambani House Antilia in Mumbai | Instagram

Global singer and beauty mogul Rihanna has been the talk of the town ever since she landed in India after 2 years. During her visit to Mumbai for the launch of her Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli pop-up, the icon made a special stop at the Ambani residence, and now, glimpses from inside that visit are taking over the internet.

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rihanna’s warm welcome at Antilia

Rihanna and her team were hosted by the Ambani family at their iconic home, Antilia, where she was welcomed by Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Videos from the visit, now going viral, show Rihanna being greeted with a traditional dance performance as she entered the residence, setting the tone for an afternoon steeped in Indian culture.

Puja, dance & cultural celebrations

One of the most talked-about moments from the visit was Rihanna participating in a puja ceremony. The singer joined the family for aarti, embracing the ritual alongside the Ambanis.

The celebrations didn’t stop there. Rihanna also experienced phoolon ki holi, where she played with flower petals and danced with the members of the Ambani family.

Apart from the rituals and performances, Rihanna also enjoyed a specially curated lunch with the family, adding a personal touch to the visit.

Her Mumbai trip, which began with her arrival on April 23 and included the Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli event April 24, wrapped up with this intimate cultural experience before her departure on April 25.