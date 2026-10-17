Ravi Kishan’s Garba Moves At Reliance Dandiya Go Viral; 'Another Meme Wave In India', React Netizens |

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is back in the spotlight for his dance moves! The actor was recently spotted showing off his garba skills at a garba celebration hosted by Reliance, and a video of his performance has been making waves on social media.

Dressed in a bright yellow kurta paired with white straight-cut trousers, Ravi joined a group of dancers and effortlessly matched their steps as Garbe Ki Raat by Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi played in the background. The actor appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the festive spirit, blending into the group and adding his own energy to the celebration.

Known on the internet for his entertaining dance videos and the memes they inspire, Ravi has once again given social media users a reason to talk about his moves. His latest garba performance could well become another viral moment, especially with Navratri celebrations bringing out the festive dancer in everyone.

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Apart from dancing, Ravi was also seen offering prayers to the Goddess idol at the event. He was accompanied by his wife, Priti Shukla, as the couple joined in the celebrations.