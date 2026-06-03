 Rashmika Mandanna Nails Corporate-Chic Look At Cocktail 2 Trailer Launch Event; Ananya Panday Reacts With 'Love'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRashmika Mandanna Nails Corporate-Chic Look At Cocktail 2 Trailer Launch Event; Ananya Panday Reacts With 'Love'

Rashmika Mandanna Nails Corporate-Chic Look At Cocktail 2 Trailer Launch Event; Ananya Panday Reacts With 'Love'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna turned heads at the Cocktail 2 trailer launch in Mumbai with a sleek corporate-chic ensemble. Wearing a baby-blue top, tailored grey trousers and a matching printed tie, the actress kept things stylish yet understated. Her look received plenty of love online, with Ananya Panday commenting “love,” while fans praised her polished and elegant fashion choice.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, June 03, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna Nails Corporate-Chic Look At Cocktail 2 Trailer Launch Event; Ananya Panday Reacts With 'Love'

The Cocktail 2 buzz is showing no signs of slowing down. A day after the much-awaited trailer launch in Mumbai, it wasn’t just the film that had fans talking; Rashmika Mandanna’s effortlessly polished fashion moment also stole plenty of attention. While co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon leaned into classic event glamour, Rashmika continued her ongoing love affair with power dressing, proving yet again that corporate-chic can be just as red-carpet worthy.

Rashmika serves another winning corporate-chic moment

Over the past few weeks, the actress has been consistently embracing tailored silhouettes, blazers, ties, and refined separates during the film’s promotional run. For the trailer launch, she kept things sophisticated yet refreshingly relaxed in a smart blue-and-grey ensemble.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Rocks ₹2.36 Lakh Semi-Nude Dress At Cocktail 2 Mumbai Trailer Launch With Shahid...
Kriti Sanon Rocks ₹2.36 Lakh Semi-Nude Dress At Cocktail 2 Mumbai Trailer Launch With Shahid...

Rashmika stepped out in a soft baby-blue top featuring a plunging V-neckline and half sleeves. She paired the top with sleek tailored grey trousers and a printed blue tie, giving the outfit a subtle boardroom-inspired edge. Adding to the power-dressing aesthetic, Rashmika carried a matching blazer in hand, completing the corporate-inspired fashion statement without actually wearing it.

Keeping the focus firmly on the outfit, the actress skipped heavy accessories altogether. Apart from her signature rings and sleek black footwear, Rashmika opted for a clean, fuss-free approach.

Her beauty look followed the same understated formula. She chose glowing skin with a fresh, dewy finish, naturally flushed cheeks, softly defined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and glossy lips. Her hair was styled in loose, breezy curls with a centre parting.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Modern-Day Maharani In Kanjeevaram Silk Saree For Bharat Bhagya Vidhata...
Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Modern-Day Maharani In Kanjeevaram Silk Saree For Bharat Bhagya Vidhata...

Ananya Panday and fans shower love

The look quickly caught attention online after stylist Priyanka Kapadia shared photos from the event on Instagram. Among the first celebrities to react was actress Ananya Panday, who simply commented, "love."

Read Also
'Queen Of The World': Khushi Kapoor Can't Stop Gushing Over Janhvi Kapoor's Regal Saree Look At...
'Queen Of The World': Khushi Kapoor Can't Stop Gushing Over Janhvi Kapoor's Regal Saree Look At...

Fans were equally impressed. While one admirer wrote, “Obsessed with the top,” another called her “stunning.” Several others flooded the comments section with compliments, praising both the outfit and Rashmika’s effortless styling. Some fans also expressed excitement about her character in Cocktail 2, eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen.

Follow us on