Rashmika Mandanna Lights Up Ambani’s Jamnagar Garba Night On Day 9 Of Navratri; Greets Fans In Gujarati |

The nine-day Navratri celebrations at Reliance township in Jamnagar, Gujarat, concluded on a high note, with actress Rashmika Mandanna bringing her infectious energy to the grand Reliance Garba night. Performing amid a massive crowd of enthusiastic garba-goers, the actress treated the audience to a lively mix of popular Bollywood garba tracks and some of her own hit dance numbers.

Rashmika turned heads in a vibrant pink lehenga ensemble that perfectly captured the festive spirit of Navratri. Her outfit featured a pink blouse paired with a colourful lehenga adorned with intricate Bandhani-inspired prints. She accessorised the traditional look with a statement choker necklace and stacked bangles, while her hair was tied back in a ponytail. The bright colours and traditional details made her ensemble a standout festive fashion moment.

However, it was not just her performance that won hearts. Following her stage appearance, Rashmika interacted with the audience, greeting the crowd in Gujarati with an enthusiastic, “Majama?” — a popular expression meaning “Are you doing well?” She also delighted fans with her signature cute hug gesture, adding a personal touch to the evening and drawing cheers from the gathering.

The grand celebrations at Reliance Greens have witnessed a star-studded lineup throughout the nine days of Navratri. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Disha Patani, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora and Sidharth Malhotra, joined the festivities and entertained the audience with their performances.

On the eighth night, the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant-Ambani, also joined the garba celebrations. Nita and Radhika performed garba on stage, while the family interacted with the crowd and extended their festive wishes.