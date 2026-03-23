Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 'Lyari Bungalow' Is Not In Pakistan But In This Indian City! Viral Video Reveals Details Inside Hamza & Yalina's Lavish House

Inside 'Ananda', Ranveer Singh's Lyari house | Image Courtesy: 23DC Architects

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate headlines and the box office, with every new detail from the film sparking fresh buzz online. And the latest revelation? The lavish "Lyari bungalow" where Hamza Ali Mazari, Ranveer Singh’s character, stayed with his wife Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, is right here in India, leaving fans pleasantly surprised.

Hamza's Lyari bungalow is in India!

Yes, you read that right. The bungalow is actually located in Amritsar, Punjab. An architecture firm, 23DC Architects, recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse, revealing that the property, named Ananda, is one of their designed projects.

Far from being just a film set, the house is a thoughtfully designed residential space that blends contemporary architecture with natural elements. The creators describe it as a place where open spaces and greenery flow seamlessly into the design, creating a calming yet luxurious environment.

The exterior sets the tone instantly with clean grey surfaces softened with warm wooden detailing. Step inside, and the home opens up into serene courtyards, dotted with stone features, manicured lawns and glass elements that bring the outdoors in. Every corner feels intentional, balancing aesthetics with comfort.

Image Courtesy: 23DC Architects

Inside the lavish interiors

The interiors are all about understated luxury. High ceilings, neutral palettes and sleek finishes dominate the space, giving it a modern yet inviting vibe. Bedrooms are designed with minimal décor but maximum comfort, featuring soft tones, smart storage and contemporary lighting.

One of the standout elements is a striking black marble spiral staircase that anchors the house, set against elegant off-white flooring. Large windows and glass-panelled walls flood the space with natural light, while a grand chandelier in the foyer adds a touch of drama.

Image Courtesy: 23DC Architects

Outside, the property opens into a lush garden complete with a swimming pool and cosy seating areas, perfectly complementing the home’s tranquil aesthetic. The living room, styled in muted tones with plush seating and statement artwork, ties everything together with effortless sophistication.

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