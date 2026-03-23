Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Makes Runway Return In 'Office-Core' Couture, Fans Impressed By Her 'Improved' Ramp Walk – Watch

The curtains may have fallen on Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, but the style moments are still making waves, and closing the season on a high note was none other than Aneet Padda. The Saiyaara star brought a fresh, fashion-forward vibe to the grand finale, proving that Gen-Z energy is here to redefine runway rules.

Aneet Padda’s office-core finale

Aneet sashayed down the runway for Péro with a playful take on power dressing with her “office-core”-inspired look. She stepped out in a crisp white and blue mini dress that blended structure with whimsy. The ensemble stood out for its intricate 3D floral appliqué and charming chequered bow accents, giving the classic silhouette a youthful twist.

Layered over the dress was a navy blue jacket with subtle embellishments, further paired with sleek black stockings and coordinated white shoes adorned with bow details. A pair of navy socks tied the entire aesthetic together seamlessly.

Keeping the focus on her outfit, Aneet opted for fresh, glowing makeup, featuring dewy skin, flushed cheeks, soft nude tones and glossy lips. Her hair, styled in a simple middle-parted open look, added to the effortless charm of her runway appearance.

Fans praise her ramp walk

Aneet first made her runway debut at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2025 for Tarun Tahiliani's grand finale. While her beige saree-inspired showstopper look was ethereal, fans weren't entirely impressed with her ramp walk at the time, which led to online trolling.

This year, however, the actress is earning praise. "I love how much she has improved herself," wrote one user. Another commented, "She has improved so much, love her walk this time — and I have to say, she is looking stunning." A third simply declared, "Lakmé girl is back with her ramp walk."

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