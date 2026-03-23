Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Stepped Out For Lunch At This Mumbai Sea-Food Restaurant In Worli; Why Is It A Celebrity Favourite? | Instagram @maaslli

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted enjoying a relaxed Sunday lunch in Mumbai, marking one of their first public appearances together following the buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The duo chose to dine at Maaslli, a seafood hotspot in Worli that has quickly become a favourite among celebrities.

As the actors stepped out of the restaurant, fans gathered in large numbers, cheering and chanting “Babbar Sher” for Ranveer. Despite tight security, the actor acknowledged the crowd with a smile, creating a memorable moment for onlookers.

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But what makes Maaslli such a unique dining destination?

The restaurant stands out for its authentic coastal cuisine inspired by the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) community from the Konkan region, known for its distinctive seafood preparations. The menu celebrates regional flavours with dishes that are both traditional and flavourful.

Among the must-try starters are Bangda Fry, Stuffed Crab Fry and GSB-style Sukke, along with their comforting Chicken Konkani Soup. Signature mains like Surmai Fry and Fish Curry, often served as part of a wholesome thali, offer diners an immersive Maharashtrian seafood experience.

Beyond the food, Maaslli’s appeal lies in its ambience. The cosy interiors, warm lighting, and elegant décor create a refined yet inviting setting, making it ideal for both casual outings and special occasions.

Adding to its growing popularity, the restaurant has also earned nominations this year at the Swiggy Dineout Awards and Times Food Awards in categories such as Best Coastal Casual Dining and Best Seafood Casual Dining.

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Indian cricketer and T-20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav was also spotted visiting the restaurant with his wife last year. While veteran actor, Boman Irani has also dined at this eatery.