Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Pose With Mumbai Restaurant Staff After Lunch Date Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success; Inside Photos Go Viral

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on one of the biggest successes of his career, as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its phenomenal run at the box office. Amid the film’s massive success and growing buzz around his performance, the actor took a short break to spend some quality time with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.

On Sunday (March 22), the couple stepped out for a lunch date and were spotted at a popular seafood restaurant in Mumbai. Videos of their exit surfaced on social media. In the clips, Ranveer and Deepika appeared in cheerful spirits and even paused to click selfies with fans waiting outside.

Keeping things simple and stylish, Deepika opted for a casual look in a white t-shirt paired with blue denims. Ranveer, matching her laid-back vibe, was seen in a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Soon after, photos from inside the restaurant began doing the rounds online, giving a closer look at their outing. In one of the pictures, the couple is seen posing with a fan, while another shows them smiling warmly alongside the restaurant staff. Both Ranveer and Deepika looked relaxed and happy.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with the staff of Maaslli Restaurant in Mumbai today 😍♥️ #deepveer #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/4qSOW7JeIW — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) March 22, 2026

Interestingly, the outing comes at a time when social media has been buzzing with conversations around Deepika not posting about Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Ranveer’s performance in the film. This had sparked curiosity among fans, especially given the film’s massive success.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been rewriting box office records since its release on March 19, following paid previews on March 18. The film has already crossed the Rs 450 crore mark in India, exceeding expectations.

In the spy thriller, Ranveer plays a dual role as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The sequel explores the character’s past in greater depth, charting his transformation into an Indian spy operating within Pakistan.

The first installment had followed his mission to infiltrate gangs in Lyari and dismantle a terror network targeting India, while simultaneously rising through the ranks of the underworld.

The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and others.