Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'Ghost' Transformation Shocked Fans: 'Mujhe Laga AI Or CGI Hai'

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'ghost' look | Images Courtesy: Preetisheel Singh

When a film already has the internet buzzing, it takes something truly unexpected to push the excitement to the next level, and that's exactly what Ranveer Singh has done with his jaw-dropping transformation in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor’s eerie "ghost" look for one of the scenes has left fans stunned, not just for how terrifying it appears on screen, but for how it was actually created.

Ranveer's eerie ghost transformation

Celebrity makeup artist Preetisheel Singh dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the transformation, showing Ranveer sitting patiently as layers of prosthetics and paint are carefully applied, slowly morphing him into a haunting, shadow-like figure.

In the caption, she stated, "When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe!!" Transforming Ranveer Singh into a Ghost born of Shadows ! Dhurandhar – The revenge🔥"

The final result is so surreal that most viewers assumed it was entirely computer-generated.

Check out the BTS video below:

Fans can’t believe their eyes

What truly shocked fans wasn't just the look; it was the revelation that it wasn’t CGI, AI or VFX at all. The transformation relied heavily on practical effects, detailed prosthetics, and hours of meticulous artistry.

As soon as the BTS video surfaced, social media exploded with disbelief and admiration. Comments poured in from stunned viewers who had clearly been fooled.

One fan wrote, "THIS WAS NOT CGI!!?!!?!" Another added, "I actually presumed it was computer graphics in action. Wow. This is amazing." Similarly, one more expressed, "Mujhe laga AI or CGI hai." "This was horrifying," exclaimed a user.

Others praised the effort behind the scenes, with one user commenting, "What dedication! The transformation is insane!" while another said, "I thought this was VFX!!! Hats off."

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