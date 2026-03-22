Siddharth Hugs Wifey Aditi Rao Hydari As She Closed Runway In Midnight Blue Lehenga, Trench Coat – Watch

The final day of Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 saw actress Aditi Rao Hydari lit up the runway and Siddharth cheered her on from the front row. Blending high fashion with a sweet personal moment, the couple gave fans a glimpse of love both on and off the ramp.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s midnight blue moment

Closing the show for Satya Paul, Aditi delivered a striking runway appearance in a rich midnight blue lehenga. The ensemble featured a flowy skirt adorned with delicate prints, paired with a bold bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline. Adding a contemporary twist, she layered the look with a long, structured trench coat, giving traditional couture a modern edge.

Her styling elevated the look further with a statement silver choker layered with fine chains and matching jhumkas added drama without overpowering the outfit. She opted for luminous makeup with flushed cheeks, smokey eyes and nude lips, while her sleek ponytail, accented with a flower, added a soft, romantic finish.

Siddharth’s sweet gesture wins hearts

While Aditi owned the runway, it was her off-ramp moment with Siddharth that truly stole the spotlight. The actor, seated in the front row, was seen cheering for his wife with visible pride.

In a video that's melting hearts online, he warmly hugged Aditi after her walk, making the moment feel intimate and genuine amid the glitz of the fashion event.