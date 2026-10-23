Rani Mukerji, Masaba Gupta Bring Desi Glamour To Sabyasachi's Diwali Party At The Met In New York

Rani Mukerji and Masaba Gupta attend Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art | Image Courtesy: Diet Sabya

When Indian couture meets one of New York’s most iconic cultural landmarks, you know the fashion is going to be worth a closer look. Sabyasachi Mukherjee brought the spirit of Diwali to The Metropolitan Museum of Art with a grand reception that brought together Indian fashion, heritage and a touch of international glamour. Among the guests, Rani Mukerji and Masaba Gupta stood out with two very different interpretations of festive dressing, proving that traditional Indian silhouettes can be reimagined in striking ways.

Rani Mukerji stuns in metallic grey saree

Rani Mukerji gave the classic saree a contemporary makeover in a liquid-grey satin drape that caught the light with its glossy finish. She paired the drape with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline, keeping the outfit sleek and monochromatic.

Her accessories brought an unexpected twist to the look. Instead of opting for conventional festive jewellery, Rani wore thick-framed black square glasses that added a bold, almost retro-inspired edge. An embellished silver mini bag with a delicate chain strap introduced a little sparkle, while drop earrings, layered bracelets and a metallic wristwatch completed her accessories.

Her beauty choices played with contrast, too. A vivid red lip added a pop of colour against the cool grey palette, while her brown-highlighted hair fell in voluminous waves, swept to one side. With softly glowing skin and understated eye makeup, she kept the overall look polished without taking attention away from the saree.

Masaba Gupta wows in white gown-saree

Masaba Gupta took a more sculptural approach to festive fashion in a custom white gown-saree hybrid. The strapless silhouette brought a contemporary feel to the traditional drape, while bold crimson borders created a striking contrast against the white base. Traditional embroidery added texture and detail, balancing the outfit’s structured shape with Indian craftsmanship.

She accessorised with a statement necklace featuring multicoloured gemstones, allowing its vibrant hues to stand out against the clean white ensemble. A signature red Sabyasachi clutch tied the look together, echoing the crimson detailing and adding another bold accent.

Inside Sabyasachi’s grand Diwali celebration at The Met

Beyond the star-studded guests, the setting made the evening especially memorable. Hosted at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the reception brought Indian festive traditions into one of the city’s most recognisable cultural spaces.

The food spread was equally elaborate. A 16-foot grazing table beneath the museum’s American Wing featured an indulgent selection that included Dom Pérignon, caviar, jasmine, lobster, oysters and mithai. The menu brought together luxurious international offerings and Indian festive sweets, reflecting the evening’s blend of cultural heritage and contemporary celebration.

The designer himself opted for a sharply tailored look that stayed true to timeless formal dressing. Sabyasachi wore a long black bandhgala-style coat with prominent buttons, pairing it with ivory trousers and black shoes. Tinted glasses completed the ensemble, adding a subtle contemporary touch to his otherwise classic outfit.