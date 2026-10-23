Kareena Kapoor Khan's Waist-Cinching IIFA 2026 Look Proves Leather-On-Leather Can Be Seriously Chic

Some outfits make an entrance without needing a single sequin, and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest all-black moment is proof. At the IIFA 2027 press conference, the actress brought a dose of high-fashion attitude to the spotlight, trading predictable event dressing for a sleek, leather-clad look that balanced sharp tailoring with a hint of drama. Think glossy textures, a waist-defining silhouette and just the right amount of edge.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a case for leather-on-leather

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena slipped into an ensemble by Kristina Fidelskaya that turned the classic black outfit into a statement in power dressing. She wore a glossy, fitted black leather jacket featuring structured shoulders, a plunging V-neckline, full-length sleeves and a flared peplum hem that cinched the waist, creating a sculpted shape that flowed seamlessly into the skirt.

Instead of pairing the jacket with denim or tailored trousers, Kareena doubled down on the drama with a matching high-waisted leather pencil skirt. Its close-fitting silhouette kept the look streamlined, while a front slit broke up the sleek finish and added movement. She kept the footwear classic with black pointed-toe pumps, allowing the outfit’s dramatic cuts and glossy finish to remain the focus.

Kareena’s accessories followed a less-is-more approach. Delicate earrings and rings brought just enough sparkle without competing with the statement leather pieces. Her beauty look stayed equally polished: long, dark hair fell in voluminous waves with a deep side part, while softly defined eyes, warm-toned makeup and a nude lip kept the overall finish sophisticated.

How to ace leather-on-leather dressing

Head-to-toe leather can feel intimidating, but the secret is to play with silhouettes and keep the rest of the styling considered. You can pair coordinated pieces in the same colour family and experiment with fitted jackets, flared hems or sleek skirts to create contrast.

Mix glossy and matte finishes for added depth, while statement details like defined shoulders or a daring slit add character. Keep jewellery minimal, choose polished footwear and let your hairstyle and makeup complement the outfit without overpowering it.