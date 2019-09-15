Ramping it up with fashion and food galore among Bollywood stars

A starry night to remember
It was a starry night with stars on and off the ramp. Off the ramp were Jaya, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Karan Johar, Kokilaben and Isha Ambani and Ananya Birla.
Shining on the catwalk was Deepika Padukone, looking lovely in ‘The Circle of Life’ ghagra, a handcrafted masterpiece on skin hand-embroidered with pearls, Swarovski stone and Resham embroidery, paired with a crystal-and-pearls blouse.
She closed the super show of delightful designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, celebrating their 33 years journey at Signature Island, BKC. This cocktail-dinner affair was curated by Sunteck Realty in association with Sotheby’s Realty and Moët & Chandon. And it was nice to see Anna Bredemeyer, Nayanika Chatterjee, Sheetal Mallar and Tapur and Tupur Chatterjee on the catwalk.
Trendy time
Elegant attired as usual was Soha Ali Khan, chief guest at the No Boundaries show from Istituto Marangoni. Sitting next to her was fashion designer Rahul Mishra and the two were in animated conversation, perhaps discussing fashion trends and Mishra’s sojourns around the globe.
The show at Famous Studio saw 13 designers – eight from the Mumbai school and five from Istituto Marangoni’s international network. Mumbai was represented by Tanushka Joshi, Khushboo Banthia, Rafat Kazi, Zeba Basha, Suyash Soundalgekar, Shivani Parikh, Niveditha Rajmohan and Antoinette Fernandes, while the international schools showcased creations by winning designer Natalia Esteve (London), Pietro Fadda (Milan), Yiju Kim (Paris), Mana Jinyang (Florence) and Wang Di (Shanghai). And everyone had a sparkling time with Jacob’s Creek wine.
Club class with wines and more
Wine is fine. But other spirits can lead to a more spirited time. Perhaps that is the reason why Anada Wine Club re-branded itself as Anada Club. A nice thing is that they got lovely lady Vaniitha Jaiin of The Perfect Pour fame to step in as the club’s brand ambassador and curator.
She was there at Westburrys at The Club at the Anada Club launch party to enable you to feel and sense the finer nuances of life and lifestyle. Also spreading public relations all around was Dinesh Khanna, the friendly founder of The Club. And spirits connoisseur Nikhil Merchant who enjoys his Hennessy among other luxury drinks had a spirited time since that evening he was not driving!
Lighting up the shades
Fashionable females Tisca Chopra, Gul Panag and Nandita Das made their way to the Delhi-established Shades of India that set up store on Waterfield Road in Bandra. The three were engrossed in checking out the apparel, jewellery, bags and soft furnishings.
The setting was splendid, a minimalist space that allowed bringing out the beauty of colour, texture and detailing. The high ceiling and large glass French windows overlooking the zen garden gave it a tranquil and trendy look.
You heard that Shades of India launches four collections each year, an ode to the changing seasons, drawing inspiration from liberated and graceful feminine strength with each collection distinguished by the fine quality of the fabric and delicate detailing.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)