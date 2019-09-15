Ramping it up with fashion and food galore among Bollywood stars

A starry night to remember

It was a starry night with stars on and off the ramp. Off the ramp were Jaya, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Karan Johar, Kokilaben and Isha Ambani and Ananya Birla.

Shining on the catwalk was Deepika Padukone, looking lovely in ‘The Circle of Life’ ghagra, a handcrafted masterpiece on skin hand-embroidered with pearls, Swarovski stone and Resham embroidery, paired with a crystal-and-pearls blouse.