Ramadan 2020: Sehri, Iftar timings in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune for May 5

Ramadan or Ramzan is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramzan, as it is called in India, is considered as a holy month for Muslims across the world. During this period, followers of the Islamic faith will practice self-restraint as they observe a 30-day fasting period from dawn to dusk.

This year the holy month is likely to begin from Friday, April 25 and will run till May 24. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramadan. This year, the festival of Eid will be celebrated on May 25. However, the date of Eid also depends on the moon's sighting.

Apart from fasting during Ramzan, they also offer prayers five times a day—starting at sunrise and ending at sunset. The Iftar meal is a popular part of Ramzan. Iftari, as it is popularly called, is prepared in a grand manner with a variety of dishes. Through Iftari, Muslims break their fast every evening. Sehri, which also contains special dishes, is had in the morning before commencing the fast for the said day. Both Sehri and Iftari are observed for the entire month of Ramzan.

Here's the timetable for Sehri and Iftar timings:

Mumbai:

#12 Tuesday, May 5:

Sehri: 04:50 AM

Iftaar: 07.03 PM

Thane:

#12 Tuesday, May 5:

Sehri: 04:49 AM

Iftaar: 07.03 PM

Navi Mumbai:

#12 Tuesday, May 5:

Sehri: 04:49 AM

Iftaar: 07:02 PM

Pune:

#12 Tuesday, May 5:

Sehri: 04:47 AM

Iftaar: 07:01 PM

One can also check the full schedule here.