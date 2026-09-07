Rahul Khanna's Diet At 54: Inside Actor’s Protein-Rich, Wholesome Morning Breakfast Plates

At 54, Rahul Khanna’s breakfast choices appear to lean towards simple, wholesome combinations rather than heavy or overly elaborate morning meals. In a series of recent pictures, the actor-model shared glimpses of different breakfast plates featuring eggs, avocado, fresh fruits, vegetables, yoghurt, smoked salmon and coffee. While the meals vary, protein, fresh produce and healthy-looking fats seem to be recurring elements.

Swipe to see:

Eggs are non-negotiable

Eggs feature prominently across the breakfast plates. They appear in several forms, including soft-boiled eggs, scrambled eggs and egg-based preparations paired with vegetables. One plate combines eggs with sausages and a generous portion of chopped greens, while another pairs soft-boiled eggs with a grain-based toast or patty.

Avocado makes regular appearances

Avocado toast is another recurring choice. In some pictures, mashed avocado is spread generously over toast and finished with what appears to be seeds or seasoning. In another meal, avocado is served as part of a fresh chopped salad alongside other vegetables.

Fresh fruits and yoghurt

His breakfast also includes lighter, fruit-forward combinations. One bowl features yoghurt topped with sliced figs, blueberries and lemon zest, while another has blueberries served with what appears to be yoghurt. The colourful fruit additions bring freshness to the otherwise protein-heavy plates.

Smoked salmon for savoury option

One of the plates pairs slices of smoked salmon with scrambled eggs, avocado toast and a fresh cucumber-and-fruit salad. The combination brings together protein, avocado, vegetables and a small portion of bread in one meal.

Plenty of fresh vegetables

Fresh produce is visible across several of the plates, including cucumber, apples, radishes, carrots and leafy greens. These are served as chopped salads or alongside eggs and toast, giving the breakfasts plenty of colour and variety.

Coffee is constant

A cup of coffee appears alongside almost every breakfast setup. In one picture, the coffee is served hot, while another features an iced version, making it a consistent part of his morning spread.

Overall, the pictures show a breakfast routine built around eggs, avocado, fresh produce, yoghurt, fruit, smoked salmon and coffee, with the meals changing from day to day rather than following one repetitive plate.