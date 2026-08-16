'Fitness Freak' Eknath Shinde Works Out For 60 Minutes Every Day: Here's What Maharashtra Deputy CM's Routine Includes

When your workday is packed with meetings, travel and public engagements, finding time to exercise can easily fall to the bottom of the list. For Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, however, staying active has long been part of his routine. A 2019 report by The Week is making headlines again which offered a glimpse into how the politician fitted fitness into his demanding schedule, and why consistency mattered more than having a fixed workout hour.

Inside Ekta Shinde's workout mantra

Shinde told The Week that his workout schedule wasn't tied to a particular time of day. Instead, he focused on making sure he completed his exercise routine, whether that meant starting early or squeezing it in after a long day.

“I don't have a fixed time to exercise, but I make sure I work out for 60 minutes every day, be it early in the morning or late at night,” he stated.

His home reportedly had a state-of-the-art gym, allowing him to exercise even when his schedule became difficult to predict.

Travel & elections keep him on his toes

For a politician constantly travelling and attending public events, maintaining a regular fitness routine can be challenging. Shinde acknowledged that the amount of travel involved in political work could make exercise difficult.

He also noted that election periods had an impact on his physical routine and weight. “During elections, I always end up losing a lot of flab, given the physical and mental stress that goes with it,” he said.

What his 60-minute workout looks like

His trainer and fitness consultant at the time, Ravish Dobani, explained that Shinde's daily session wasn't built around heavy weightlifting. Instead, the routine combined cardiovascular activity with functional exercises.

The workout included a few minutes on the treadmill followed by body-weight training. Dobani said Shinde wasn't particularly focused on hardcore weights, with the programme instead designed around movements that supported his overall fitness.

Since Shinde's professional responsibilities required him to spend considerable time seated, his trainer incorporated exercises aimed at strengthening his lower back.

The routine also focused on areas such as core stability, flexibility and functional movement, making it less about lifting extremely heavy weights and more about maintaining physical strength and mobility. Dobani also trained him in Pilates and aerial yoga, adding movement-based practices to his workout regimen.

Hydration over fussy diet rules

Fitness, for Shinde, also extended beyond exercise. He said he did not follow complicated food rules but made hydration a priority during his demanding schedule. “I don't make a fuss about food, but I make it a point to drink plenty of fluids at all times.”

He also said he believed he had maintained the same body profile for several years, from the 2014 elections through the period discussed in the 2019 report.