Nitin Gadkari Went From 135 Kg To 89 Kg: Inside Union Minister's Drastic Weight Loss Secret

Weight loss stories often come wrapped in complicated diet plans, strict restrictions and impossible-sounding routines. But Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s transformation tells a different story. After once weighing 135 kg, Gadkari brought his weight down to 89 kg, a 46-kg change that he has linked less to appearance and more to a complete shift in how he approached his health and daily routine.

Inside Nitin Gadkari’s 46-kg weight loss journey

Gadkari once opened up about his fitness routine in a YouTube video shared by Farah Khan. During the conversation, the Union Minister spoke about how exercise had become an important and consistent part of his life.

Explaining just how much his routine had changed, Gadkari said, “It’s 9:30 pm now, and after meeting with you, I have appointments till 1 am. Then I will wake up at 7 am and do exercise for two and a half hours. I used to be 135 kg at one point, and now I weigh 89 kg. You can see the positive effects of this routine on my face.”

Exercise became daily priority

For Gadkari, the biggest change appears to have been consistency. He revealed that he now spends around two to two-and-a-half hours exercising every day, despite maintaining a demanding professional schedule.

“I had a very unplanned, undisciplined life,” he said, reflecting on his earlier lifestyle. His approach eventually changed, with physical activity becoming something he considered essential rather than optional. “Now I exercise for two to two-and-a-half hours daily,” he added.

Gadkari had previously discussed his 46-kg weight loss during an ANI podcast, where he spoke about the deeper reason behind his decision to change his lifestyle.

The COVID-19 pandemic made him take a serious look at his health. “During COVID, my friends who were with me passed away. Then I felt I had to change. Health is wealth,” Gadkari said.

The loss became a major wake-up call for the minister. Instead of focusing only on his appearance or chasing a particular weight target, he began looking at his overall well-being differently.