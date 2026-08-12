'Hollywood Obsession With Thinness': After Ariana Grande, Jenna Ortega Raises Health Concern After Recent Appearance

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega has found herself at the centre of a social media conversation, not because of a new role or red-carpet moment, but because viewers are discussing her appearance. A recent interview has prompted fans to question changes they believe they noticed, while others are pushing back against the culture of scrutinising celebrities’ bodies in the first place.

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Jenna Ortega’s recent appearance sparks reactions

The Wednesday star recently appeared in Esquire’s “How I Got Here” series, reflecting on her journey from child actor to one of Hollywood’s most recognisable young stars.

While Ortega spoke about her career and experiences in the entertainment industry, sections of the online audience focused heavily on how she looked. Some viewers claimed that she appeared noticeably slimmer than in previous public appearances, triggering a wave of concern and debate across social media.

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Several users expressed worry about the actor's wellbeing, while others questioned why celebrity body changes are so quickly turned into public discussion.

One fan wrote, “How and why is no one else alarmed by how thin she is?” Another argued that Hollywood's changing beauty standards should not encourage what they described as a “skin-and-bones” ideal.

Others took a more measured approach, acknowledging that Ortega's appearance may look different to them while stressing that there is no way for viewers to know what is happening in her personal life.

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Fans question Hollywood’s changing beauty standards

As the conversation gained momentum, the discussion moved beyond Ortega herself. Many users used the moment to criticise what they see as Hollywood's recurring fixation on extremely thin body ideals.

Some social media users compared the conversation surrounding Ortega with the scrutiny recently directed at Ariana Grande, whose appearance has also been the subject of intense public commentary. One user asked, “First Ariana and now her? What is up with these celebrities?”

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The debate also comes amid similar conversations surrounding other stars. At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Demi Moore's appearance on the red carpet sparked social media discussion about her physique, once again highlighting how quickly celebrity appearances can become the subject of public speculation.

Despite the growing discussion, Ortega has not publicly commented on the conversation surrounding her appearance. There is also no statement from her representatives confirming any health issue.