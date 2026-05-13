'Ozempic Gone Wrong': Demi Moore's Cannes 2026 Appearance At 63 SHOCKS Fans Over Her 'Skeleton' Body; Fans Say, 'She's Killing Herself'

Demi Moore at Cannes 2026 | X

Hollywood actress Demi Moore turned heads at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 12 with a dazzling red-carpet appearance that quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments online. While many admired the icon’s glamorous style, others flooded social media with reactions focused on her noticeably slimmer frame, sparking debates around beauty standards and weight-loss culture in the entertainment industry.

Demi Moore's dazzling Cannes 2026 look

Demi walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet in a shimmering silver gown by Jacquemus. The strapless ensemble featured an elegant figure-hugging silhouette covered in sequins that reflected old-Hollywood glamour. The 63-year-old actress kept the styling sophisticated and minimal, allowing the sparkling dress to remain the focal point of the look.

She completed the red carpet appearance with luxurious diamond jewellery from Chopard, including a statement necklace and delicate floral-inspired earrings. Her sleek hair and polished glam further added to the dramatic Cannes moment.

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Fans' shock over her appearance

Despite the fashion praise, many online users expressed concern over her appearance, particularly her thin arms and overall physique. “Cannes? Or an ad for Ozempic?” one user commented. Another wrote, “She looks like a skeleton.” Some reactions were even harsher, with comments such as "This is the best example of Ozempic gone wrong,” and “Thinks she’s beautiful and is literally killing herself.”

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Others criticised Hollywood’s obsession with youth and perfection. One user posted, “So sad how desperate these Hollywood people are to hang on to youth and false beauty.” Another added, “I just want to cry when I see her. She was such a beautiful young woman. Now she is just sad.”