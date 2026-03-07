Is Oprah Winfrey Taking Ozempic? 72-Year-Old American Host Sparks Weight-Loss Drug Buzz At Paris Fashion Week – WATCH

American talk show host Oprah Winfrey stole the spotlight at the recent Paris Fashion Week, not just for her chic style but also for her noticeably slimmer appearance. The 72-year-old’s look instantly set social media abuzz, with many speculating about her possible use of the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

Paris appearance spark buzz

Viral videos from the event showed Oprah dressed casually in jeans and a jacket and sporting a ponytail with stylish sunglasses. Her fresh look quickly became a trending topic, as fans and critics alike weighed in on her transformation.

Some viewers expressed concern about her health, with one asking, “What in the Ozempic Oprah is going on here?” Another added, “I’m afraid Oprah may OD on Ozempic. Welfare check, please!” However, others defended her, noting, “She’s almost 80 years old. It’s completely normal for weight to decrease at that age" and praised her for looking fantastic, emphasising that weight loss can ease health issues like knee pain.

Is Oprah on ozempic?

The buzz around Ozempic, an injectable medication often prescribed for type 2 diabetes and increasingly popular for weight loss, grew louder as Oprah’s Paris appearance trended. While she has openly discussed her use of weight loss medication, Winfrey has not confirmed whether she takes Ozempic specifically.

In a January 2025 podcast, Oprah revealed, "One of the things that I realised the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people just had more willpower; they ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer, they never had a potato chip, and then I realised the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, 'Oh, they're not even thinking about it. They're only eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full."

