'Most Handsome Grandpa': Meet Singapore Model, Chuando Tan, Who Turned 60 & Still Looks Decades Younger | Instagram @chuando_chuandoandfrey

Singaporean photographer and former model Chuando Tan has once again taken the internet by surprise after celebrating his 60th birthday, with netizens insisting he looks closer to his thirties.

Tan marked the milestone on March 3, 2026, by sharing a series of birthday photos on Instagram. In the pictures, the Singapore-based creative is seen posing with number 60 balloons, symbolising his age. The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread admiration for his remarkably youthful appearance.

Within hours, the images amassed over 2 million likes, with thousands of fans flooding the comments section with disbelief and praise. Many users jokingly referred to him as the “most handsome grandpa,” while others marvelled at how he appears to have barely aged over the decades.

Sharing his thoughts on turning 60, Tan captioned the birthday photos. “Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth. Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee,” he wrote.

He also expressed gratitude for life and spoke about staying connected to nature. “The wiser path now is simple: return daily to nature and sunlight, and align myself with what endures. I wish for peace on earth,” he added.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "is this is real, please God let my Thai roots win." While one commented, "I know he's a vampire but I can't just prove it." One user commented, "Vampires used to hide and live in dungeons. now they just post on social media."

Instagram @chuando_chuandoandfrey

Instagram @chuando_chuandoandfrey

While Tan is widely recognised today for his age-defying looks, his journey in this industry began much earlier. He first stepped into the spotlight as a model in the 1980s before briefly pursuing a career in music during the 1990s as a pop singer. Over time, he transitioned into fashion photography and built a successful career behind the camera.