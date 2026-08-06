Ravi Kishan Reveals His Fitness Secrets At 57: '200 Dand', Tai Chi, Coconut Milk & A Pure Vegetarian Diet |

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan continues to impress fans not only with his energetic screen presence but also with his disciplined lifestyle at the age of 57. While the internet is currently flooded with his memes and humorous viral moments, the actor's fitness, his daily routine, diet and wellness philosophy is worth knowing.

During a conversation with Red Ink in a podcast, Ravi Kishan opened up on his fitness goals. He said, "Kasrat roz kare. Positive roz rahe. Roz daure. Ho sake toh khali apne sharir ko pyaar kare." (Exercise every day. Stay positive every day. Run every day. If possible, simply learn to love your body.) His words reflect a simple yet powerful approach to health, where physical exercise goes hand in hand with a positive mindset and self-care.

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The actor also opened up about his eating habits, revealing that he follows a strict vegetarian lifestyle. Dismissing the notion that protein can only be sourced from eggs or meat, Ravi Kishan said, "Main toh vegetarian hoon, pure vegetarian. Main toh kuch bhi nahi leta. Aisa kuch nahi ki anda khane se protein milta hai, maine veg mein aise bohot sare chhezein dhoondh liye hai, raw vegetables." According to him, a balanced vegetarian diet with fresh vegetables provides all the nutrition he needs to stay fit.

Another significant change in his routine is replacing regular milk with a plant-based alternative. Ravi shared that he no longer drinks dairy milk and instead prepares fresh coconut milk at home. "Doodh nahi peena. Doodh bohot peeta tha. Ab main nariyel ko grind karke coconut milk peeta hoon. Ab main woh milk nahi peeta, ab main nariyel ka doodh peeta hoon. Ek nariyel mein mujhe ek glass doodh milta hai."

Adding another dimension to his fitness regime, Ravi Kishan revealed that he has recently started practising Tai Chi, the ancient Chinese martial art known for its slow, controlled movements that improve balance, flexibility, breathing, and mindfulness.

Sharing a glimpse of his daily routine, he said, "Bahar aane ke pehle 200 dand mar liye aur taichi kar rahe ajkal, taichi." The actor revealed that he had already completed 200 dand (Hindu push-ups) before stepping out, underlining the discipline that keeps him in shape.