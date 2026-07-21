Malaika Arora Swears By These 5 Yoga Poses For A Toned Body; Says 'Watch Your Body Transform' |

Malaika Arora has long been admired for her dedication to fitness, healthy living and yoga. The actress, who often inspires her followers with workout routines and wellness tips, recently shared another simple yet effective yoga sequence on Instagram. Designed to improve flexibility, mobility and overall body strength, the routine consists of five beginner-friendly yoga movements that can easily be included in a daily fitness regimen.

Sharing the video, Malaika wrote, "Do these 5 yoga moves every day and watch your body transform!"

WATCH VIDEO:

1. Pump Stretch

The Pump Stretch is a dynamic movement that helps loosen tight muscles while improving flexibility in the hips, hamstrings and lower back. It also increases blood circulation and prepares the body for more intense exercises.

2. Yogi Squat Reach

This variation of the traditional yoga squat opens up the hips, strengthens the legs and improves ankle mobility. The reaching motion also stretches the shoulders, chest and spine, helping enhance posture and balance while engaging the core muscles.

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3. Baby Lizard

The Baby Lizard pose is an excellent hip-opening stretch that targets the hip flexors, groin and inner thighs. It also improves flexibility in the lower body and helps release tension that often builds up from prolonged sitting.

4. Cat & Cow Pose

One of yoga's most popular movements, the Cat & Cow pose gently mobilises the spine by alternating between arching and rounding the back. It improves spinal flexibility, strengthens the core, relieves back stiffness and promotes better posture while encouraging mindful breathing.

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5. 90-90 Stretch

The 90-90 Stretch focuses on improving hip mobility and increasing the range of motion in the pelvis and lower back. It is especially beneficial for people who spend long hours sitting, helping reduce stiffness while enhancing flexibility and movement.