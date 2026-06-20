Malaika Arora Turns Up The Heat In A Daring Deep-Neck Monochrome Ensemble

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 20, 2026
Malaika Arora made a bold fashion statement in an all-black-and-white ensemble from Saint Laurent, perfectly balancing power dressing with red-carpet glamour.
The look's standout feature was the dramatic deep V-neckline, which added a daring and sultry edge while maintaining sophistication.
She wore an oversized white blouse featuring a plunging neckline and statement bow detailing at the waist, bringing structure and drama to the outfit.
She paired it with a shimmering fringe skirt adorned with horizontal striped detailing that introduced texture, movement and a touch of old-Hollywood glamour.
Malaika elevated the monochrome look with a pop of colour through a striking red clutch, adding a vibrant contrast to the neutral palette.
She kept her jewellery minimal yet impactful with statement rings and delicate earrings, allowing the outfit's dramatic construction to remain the centre of attention.
She styled her hair in a sleek updo with soft face-framing strands, adding elegance and ensuring all attention remained on the plunging neckline and architectural silhouette.