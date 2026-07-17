Malaika Arora Turns Up The Heat During Greece Getaway With Chic Swimsuits & Stunning Summer Looks

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 17, 2026
Malaika Arora embraced the Mediterranean summer in style, sharing a series of sun-kissed pictures from her ongoing vacation in Greece
She turned heads in a vibrant pink and black printed swimsuit, accessorised with layered necklaces and a straw hat, making for a chic and effortless beach look.
The actress also showcased her elegant side in a deep wine halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline, posing against a stunning sunset backdrop.
The actress appeared to be making the most of her getaway, enjoying peaceful moments under the sun and embracing the laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle.
One of the most eye-catching photos featured her enjoying the crystal-clear blue waters of Greece, soaking in the beauty of the serene coastline.
Keeping her vacation wardrobe fun and relaxed, Malaika was seen in an oversized polka-dot shirt paired with a cowboy-style straw hat, adding a playful touch to her holiday fashion.
With stylish swimsuits, breezy dresses, relaxed resort wear and stunning coastal backdrops, her vacation photos perfectly captured the essence of a dreamy European escape.