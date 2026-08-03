WATCH: How Shilpa Shetty Nails Challenging One-Legged Squat Balance Yoga Pose; 'Breathe! That's The Core' |

Shilpa Shetty once again proved why she is one of Bollywood's biggest fitness inspirations. The actress recently shared a video of herself attempting the challenging Padangushthasana (Tiptoe Balance) pose during a gym session, encouraging her followers to embrace balance, patience, and perseverance.

Dressed in a pastel crop top paired with dark workout leggings, Shilpa demonstrated the intermediate-level balancing posture with remarkable focus. The pose requires practitioners to squat while balancing on one foot, cross the opposite leg over it, and lift the arms into Gyan Mudra, demanding immense stability, flexibility and concentration.

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Captioning the post, "A little balance never hurt…", Shilpa turned the workout into a dose of #MondayMotivation for her fans.

While the pose appeared graceful, it wasn't without its challenges. As she reached the final stage of the posture, Shilpa briefly lost her balance and struggled to maintain the position. Instead of giving up, she paused, reminded herself, "Breathe! That's the core," and reset her focus. Moments later, she successfully completed the pose, showcasing the importance of patience and mindful breathing in yoga.

What is Tiptoe balance pose:

Padangushthasana (Tiptoe Balance) may look deceptively simple, but it is considered an intermediate-level yoga pose that requires strong toes, ankles, knees, hips, and thighs, along with excellent balance and flexibility. Like many balancing postures, the ability to hold the pose can vary from day to day depending on both physical readiness and mental focus.

Beyond improving stability, the asana helps strengthen the lower body, enhances joint mobility, builds concentration, and encourages body awareness.