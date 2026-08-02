 Radhika Merchant Stuns In Chic ₹5.6 Lakh Midi Dress During Casual London Outing With Hubby Anant Ambani | WATCH
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Radhika Merchant Stuns In Chic ₹5.6 Lakh Midi Dress During Casual London Outing With Hubby Anant Ambani | WATCH

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani recently turned heads during a stylish outing in London, with photos of the couple making rounds on social media. Dressed in coordinated formal ensembles, the duo exuded understated luxury as they enjoyed a leisurely walk through the city's streets, effortlessly blending sophistication with relaxed elegance.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, August 02, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Radhika Merchant Stuns In Chic ₹5.6 Lakh Midi Dress During Casual London Outing With Hubby Anant Ambani | WATCH
Radhika Merchant Stuns In Chic ₹5.6 Lakh Midi Dress During Casual London Outing With Hubby Anant Ambani | WATCH | Instagram @Ambani_Update

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani recently turned heads during a stylish outing in London, with photos of the couple making rounds on social media. Dressed in coordinated formal ensembles, the duo exuded understated luxury as they enjoyed a leisurely walk through the city's streets, effortlessly blending sophistication with relaxed elegance.

For the outing, Radhika chose a refined creation from the house of Dior. She wore the label's Mid-Length Belted Dress, a chic sleeveless silhouette that showcased the brand's iconic black-and-white houndstooth pattern. The timeless design perfectly combined vintage-inspired tailoring with contemporary femininity, making it an ideal choice for a polished daytime look.

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One of the most striking details of the ensemble was the elegant satin bow adorning the neckline, adding a soft and graceful touch to the structured dress. The outfit also featured a matching buckle belt that accentuated her waist, while a concealed rear zip closure ensured a seamless finish.

Radhika completed her look with a pair of classic black pointed-toe pumps, allowing the statement dress to remain the centre of attention. The luxurious Dior ensemble comes with a price tag of $6,471 (approximately ₹5.6 lakh).

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Complementing Radhika's elegant style, Anant Ambani opted for a sharp tailored look. He was seen wearing a navy blue blazer paired with matching trousers, creating a sophisticated and timeless formal outfit. Together, the couple showcased effortless coordination, proving that classic tailoring and minimal styling never go out of fashion.

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