'Kaha Se Churaya': Orry Steals Spotlight In Khatron Ke Khiladi With His Luxurious ₹75 Lakh Hermes Bags; Rohit Shetty Reacts |

Orry has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 and it's not just because of the daring stunts. The social media sensation has been grabbing attention for his extravagant fashion choices, especially the ultra-luxurious handbags he has been carrying on the adventure reality show.

Moments between Orry and host Rohit Shetty discussing the eye-watering price tags of his bags have now gone viral online. During the August 1 episode, Rohit Shetty noticed Orry's statement handbag and couldn't resist asking about its price. Mentioning that he had heard the bag was worth around ₹71 lakh.

The filmmaker was immediately corrected by Orry, who revealed that its actual value was ₹75 lakh. Left stunned by the revelation, Shetty jokingly quipped, "Kaha se churaya?", leaving everyone on the set laughing.

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Orry's luxury accessory collection continued to make headlines in the following episode aired on August 2. This time, he arrived carrying a striking Rose Shocking Matte Mississippiensis Alligator Mini Kelly by Hermès, reportedly priced at around ₹22 lakh.

Curious once again, Rohit Shetty asked him about the bag's value. In his excitement, Orry accidentally blurted out "baai hazaar" before fellow contestants stepped in to correct him. He then clarified that the iconic pink Hermès bag was actually worth ₹22 lakh, triggering another round of surprised reactions from the contestants and host alike.

Known for his love of luxury fashion and rare collectibles, Orry's expensive handbags have become an unexpected talking point on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. While the show is centred around high-risk stunts and fearless performances, his designer accessories have added a dose of glamour and plenty of viral moments, to the competition.