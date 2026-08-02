Ananya Panday Serves High-Fashion Glamour In Bejewelled Butterfly Corset & Dramatic Ruffled Skirt By Anamika Khanna |

Ananya Panday made a striking fashion statement with her latest couture appearance, effortlessly blending artistic craftsmanship with contemporary glamour. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the actress slipped into an exquisite Anamika Khanna couture ensemble that instantly commanded attention.

Featuring an intricately designed butterfly-inspired bodice paired with a voluminous black ruffled skirt, the look showcased the designer's signature ability to transform couture into wearable art. Complementing the outfit was a carefully curated selection of statement jewellery from Apala by Sumit, adding the perfect finishing touch to the dramatic silhouette.

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The centrepiece of Ananya's look was undoubtedly the sculptural butterfly top, intricately embellished with metallic embroidery, ornate motifs and handcrafted detailing that created a striking illusion across the bodice. The artistic construction framed the neckline beautifully while the cut-out detailing along the waist added a contemporary edge to the otherwise regal ensemble.

Balancing the ornate bodice was a voluminous black ruffled skirt that added texture, movement and a sense of drama. The layered silhouette created a beautiful contrast against the structured upper half, resulting in a look that felt both powerful and feminine. The all-black base of the skirt allowed the elaborate detailing on the bodice to remain the focal point while lending the ensemble a timeless couture appeal.

Her accessories elevated the look without overpowering it. Ananya paired the ensemble with oversized oxidised statement earrings, stacked metallic bangles and a sculptural choker-like neckline created by the couture itself. The jewellery beautifully echoed the handcrafted aesthetic of the outfit, lending it a modern-meets-tribal charm.

Keeping the styling understated, Ananya opted for a sleek centre-parted hairstyle tied back neatly, allowing every intricate detail of the couture creation to take centre stage. Her makeup remained soft yet refined, featuring defined brows, subtle winged eyeliner, glowing skin and nude lips that perfectly balanced the boldness of the outfit.